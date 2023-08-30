Gov. Justice appoints Mike Honaker as new Department of Homeland Security Inspector General

CHALRESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Governor Jim Justice announced that he has appointed Mike Honaker, Delegate of the 46th (Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties) District in the West Virginia House of Delegates, as the Inspector General of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security.

Honaker formally resigned from the House of Delegates effective Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 5 p.m. to accept this appointment.

According to a release from Gov. Justice’s Office, Honaker is a West Virginia native who has served in the U.S. Marine Corps, had a 28-year career as a Virginia State Troope where he served as a Trooper, Sergeant, First Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Special Agent in Charge of the First Division of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Richmond, Virginia, and following his retirement, he returned to West Virginia and was appointed to serve as the Greenbrier County Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Director of the Greenbrier County 911 Center.

Honaker was appointed by Gov. Justice in December 2021 to fill the vacant 42nd District House of Delegates seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

During his tenure, he served as Vice Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, the Committee for the Judiciary, the Committee on Government Organization, the Committee on Jails and Prisons, and the Committee on Volunteer Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services. He also served on the West Virginia Legislature’s Fusion Center Joint Oversight Committee.

“I am honored by the opportunity to serve West Virginia in this new capacity and I thank the Governor for his confidence in me,” said Honaker. “I look forward to continuing to support the state’s public safety efforts.”

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.