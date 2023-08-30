Huntington first city in the state to get downtown PODA permit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration has approved Huntington to be the first municipality in the state to have a private outdoor designated area (PODA) permit downtown.

In May, Huntington City Council heard the first reading of an ordinance that would make the area of Third and Fourth avenues between Eighth and 10th streets a PODA area.

In a PODA, you can walk around with an open container that you’ve bought at a bar or restaurant. At the end of a PODA, there will be signs and trash containers.

Businesses can apply with the city.

