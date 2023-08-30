Intersection work on Jerry Dove Dr. expected to create major delays

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A lane northbound and southbound of Jerry Dove Drive in Bridgeport will be closed while crews work on the intersection into Menards.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, a lane in each direction of Jerry Dove Drive is closed from the Jerry Dove exit southbound to Genesis Boulevard.

Officials say the closure began Wednesday morning.

The lanes will not reopen until the turning lane and median modifications are completed for the intersection into Menards and extended turning lanes, officials say.

The WVDOH says the lanes will be closed at all times until the project is complete.

Officials say alternate routes include both northbound and southbound of I-79 and Benedum Drive.

Officials say major delays are expected, adding that motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

