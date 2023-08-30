CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) -

Authors and artists came together at the Clarksburg public library Tuesday, for the annual Italian heritage festival authors forum. Mayor Jim Malfregeot kickoff the forum by reading an Italian American children’s book. Written by Clarksburg native Diana Pishner Walker.

The forum is a potluck of Italian American experiences and is not exclusive to just the written word. Each author and artist adding their own unique Italian American experience through their chosen medium.

“As and artist you’re always researching and learning from others and reading is part of that and so I think this is a great way to hear about different stories that people come to the table to bring and the history that they provide, we’re always learning from each other.” Says Anna Harsh, director of Allegra Dance Company.

Anna harsh will be performing this year at the festival, but this isn’t her first time on stage. Her Italian American experience led her to writing two books on dance and comes to the forum seeking knowledge from other artists like her.

Harsh Says: “And I think its really great that we bring different aspects to the table other than books, like music, dance and poetry, all of those things can teach us something and maybe better ourselves in our own lives.”

