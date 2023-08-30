Morgantown City Council considering changes aimed to clean up downtown

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown City Council plans to amend a city code that would make leaving used needles in public a misdemeanor.

The council plans to discuss changing codes 539 and 1139, which concern litter and solid waste collection, respectively.

It would make leaving used needles out punishable by a fine of up to $500 or 30 days in jail.

The changes would also include that hazardous and infectious material are not allowed in public trash cans.

Morgantown City Council could address the issue as soon as their next meeting on Tuesday.

