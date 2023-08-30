MU/WVU alliance to help keep graduates in W.Va.

A program known as First Ascent WV is a collaboration between Marshall University and WVU to keep graduates working in West Virginia.
By Adriana Doria
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 87th Creating Connections and Building a Future business summit is underway Wednesday at The Greenbrier, with lots of major announcements happening.

One of those announcements is impacting college students here in our region.

Marshall University and West Virginia University (WVU) announced a major economic development -- a program called First Ascent WV. It is a collaboration between the two universities to keep graduates working in the Mountain State.

“This is not about us. It’s about the state and our students,” said Danny Twilley, assistant vice president of Economic Community and Asset Development at WVU.

The new first Ascent WV provides opportunities for mentoring, networking, and a way to build a community for the next generation of workers in the state.

The two-year program will help launch professional careers through hybrid or remote work in select areas of the state. Those regions include Huntington, Morgantown, the Eastern Panhandle, the greater Elkins area, New River Gorge, and the Greenbrier Valley.

“We believe this is going to create over $300 million of economic impact in the next several years, and it’s going to create over a thousand jobs,” said Marshall University President Brad Smith.

And Smith says there is no better time to bring a program like this to the state.

“Businesses follow talent,” he said. “If you have amazing talent and talent realizes they can have an incredible life here and live in a hallmark community, they can still see their family members but have any career they want. They no longer have to fly to Silicon Valley to work in high-tech or fly to New York to be in investment banking. They can do it remotely right here.”

Applicants are required to have a remote or hybrid job secured, but are encourage to apply even if they have not secured employment.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymon’s Restaurant in Clarksburg is closing after being open for 44 years.
Clarksburg restaurant closing after being open 44 years
Deputies say it appeared that the man that died had a medical emergency while operating a...
Deputies find man dead at golf course in Vienna
WVU announces date for Fan Day 2023 - WDTV Sports
WVU unveils “Almost Heaven Village”, Davisson Brothers Band to perform within
Joshua Bean and Michelle Bean
Troopers: Infant allegedly had diaper rash for months, slept in wet bed, 2 charged
Flooding in Saltwell, WV
Heavy rains lead to considerable flooding across NCWV

Latest News

WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center and WVU Hospitals administrators join local dignitaries to...
Fairmont Medical Center hosts ribbon cutting for skilled nursing unit
Video Credit: WVU Medicine
Fairmont Medical Center hosts ribbon cutting for skilled nursing unit
Thrifted clothes on the rack
West Virginia Vintage Festival returning to Morgantown
North Bend State Park
Nature Wonder Weekend returning to North Bend State Park
WVU President Gordon Gee
University Assembly announces special meeting for Gee no confidence vote