Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week announced

FILE PHOTO of University High School playing against John Marshall on Aug. 25, 2023. The West Virginia Attorney General’s office will feature the University High School vs. Parkersburg South High School gridiron matchup as the Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Attorney General’s office will feature the University High School vs. Parkersburg South High School gridiron matchup as the Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week.

Throughout each week, the initiative engages with student athletes, coaches, school officials and communities across West Virginia. Representatives from the Attorney General’s Office inform the respective coaches as to the dangers of opioid use and provide educational material for display and distribution in the schools to foster more discussion of the issue.

The week culminates with the Attorney General’s Office staffing an information booth to distribute opioid abuse awareness materials.

“Education and prevention are crucial in blocking opioid abuse and its devastating consequences,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “By providing education and informational materials to students and their families, our goal is to end opioid abuse once and for all. Without education, families may not know how easily addiction can begin with treatment for a routine injury. There are real risks to using opioids in pain management and our goal is preventing senseless deaths by making everyone aware of how dangerous these medications can be.”

The initiative, now in its seventh year, is part of a broader partnership to tackle opioid use in high school athletics involving the Attorney General’s Office, West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission and the West Virginia Board of Medicine.

“University High School is honored to be selected as the Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week. We understand the severity of the opioid crisis in West Virginia and fully support the efforts of the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office to educate the people of our state on this very important matter,” said UHS Athletic Director Jeffery Bailey.

Opioid painkillers may temporarily relieve pain, but they do nothing to address the underlying injury and can have serious side effects, Morrisey says. The medication also carries striking similarities to heroin.

