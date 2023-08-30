Parkersburg man sentenced to prison for child porn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man was sentenced to six years in prison for child pornography crimes on Wednesday.

Robert Anthony Thomas, 47, of Parkersburg, was sentenced for the distribution and attempted distribution of child pornography, according to officials.

He was sentenced to six years behind bars, to be followed by 15 years of supervised release and he must also register as a sex offender.

Thomas made over 105,000 digital media files of child pornography available to others by using a peer-to-peer file sharing program, according to court documents.

On August 23, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Thomas’ residence and seized electronic devices including a computer and an external hard drive, according to court documents.

Thomas admitted that he knew the digital media files contained child pornography and would be downloaded by others.

Thomas further admitted the digital media files included a video file of a prepubescent female engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to officials.

He told officers that he worked as a custodian at a local elementary school, which he has since been terminated from that position.

Thomas also told officers that he routinely ran a scrubbing program on his electronic devices to delete their data and provided the search terms he used to find sexually explicit images of minor females.

