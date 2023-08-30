Pleasants Power Station reactivated after months of an uncertain future

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Pleasants Power Station is supplying power again after nearly three months of inactivity.

Early Wednesday morning, the Pleasants Power Station fired back up, burning coal and producing electricity.

The rebooting of the plant comes after several months of uncertainty as to whether the plant would continue to operate in the long term as it searched for a new buyer and long-term owner.

That new owner came in the form of Omnis Technologies. Omnis is a California-based company that intends to eventually produce energy from hydrogen at the plant rather than burning coal.

Gov. Jim Justice (R - W.Va.) spoke about the significance of the plant’s recovery during an economic development announcement at the Greenbrier this afternoon. “For the first time, maybe the first time in this country, the Pleasants Power Plant, a power plant, a coal fired power plant, is taking new life,” Justice said.

While the plant is expected to continue to burn coal for the immediate future, Omnis is expected to spend the next two years retrofitting the plant for the transition to hydrogen energy.

