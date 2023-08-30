Plenty of sunshine ahead with hotter temperatures next week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Many areas were plagued with flooding from heavy rains the past 2 days, but all that has cleared. Dominant high pressure will keep us dry for the next week, giving us ample time to recover from the floods. Temperatures will be on a steady incline through the weekend, potentially reaching the 90s by next week. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

