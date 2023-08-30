Prison escapee serving life sentence for rape arrested in W.Va.

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man serving a life sentence for rape was arrested Tuesday at a motel in Lewisburg after being on the run from an Arkansas prison since last year, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Investigators say Samuel Paul Hartman, 39, escaped in 2022 from the East Arkansas Regional Unit. He was serving a life sentence for the rape of a 14-year-old family member, having been sentenced in 2013.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Hartman escaped while on work detail in a field near the detention facility.

Investigators say three other people were arrested Tuesday afternoon from the motel in Lewisburg: Hartman’s wife Misty Hartman, 39; his mother Linda Annette White, 61; and White’s boyfriend Rodney Trent, 52, of Lester, West Virginia.

According to the release, “Both women are alleged to have helped Hartman escape (in 2022) using a pickup truck and jet skis. Trent faces felony charges for allegedly harboring a sex offender and for assisting the trio while on the run.”

Investigators say the women fired shots toward the work crew as Samuel Paul Hartman ran toward an awaiting vehicle they had ready for him. The three proceeded toward an area near the Mississippi River where all three got away on two pre-staged jet skis.

West Virginia State Police, the Lewisburg Police Department and the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrests, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

