Randolph County man pleads guilty to illegal voting in 2020 election

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County man has pleaded guilty to illegal voting in the 2020 election.

Jon Cooper, a former Randolph County resident, illegally voted twice in the 2020 General Election, once in West Virginia and again in New Mexico, according to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Cooper’s guilty plea is the second to come this year for illegal voting in the 2020 election.

According to Warner, Cooper’s conviction serves as a deterrent to those who would consider committing similar criminal acts in the upcoming election of 2024.

“I have been dedicated to uncovering and prosecuting election fraud since taking office in 2017. If anyone attempts to cheat in a West Virginia election or commit voter fraud in any way, we will catch you,” said Secretary Warner. “West Virginia uses state-of-the-art technology and the best-trained elections staff in the country to make sure that our elections are secure.”

Randolph County Circuit Court Judge David Wilmoth denied Cooper’s request for deferred adjudication and ordered Cooper to pay a $500 fine, according to Warner.

“We must always be vigilant in guarding the integrity of our elections,” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said. “Elections are key to a well-functioning democracy. Let this be a lesson to those who are contemplating on cheating: you will be found and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Warner says the case was handled by Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Parker, and the investigation was conducted by Investigator Elise Guice of the Attorney General’s Office at the direction of the Secretary of State’s Investigation Division Director Kimberly Mason.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.