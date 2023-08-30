WVU unveils “Almost Heaven Village”, Davisson Brothers Band to perform within

Davisson Brothers to perform before Backyard Brawl.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University has announced the “Almost Heaven Village”, a new fan experience to accompany all West Virginia football games this season.

The event will be located on the east side of Milan Puskar Stadium, and will include games, live bands, food trucks, inflatables, photo opportunities, and more.

The headliner also includes the Davisson Brothers Band - they will perform prior to the Backyard Brawl on September 16th.

