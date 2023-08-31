5 Investigates: A Silent Crisis - The Cost of Saving Lives

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s EMS agencies are facing serious challenges, from a lack of funding to dwindling volunteerism.

There are a lot of issues, and easy answers don’t appear to be on the horizon.

In this installment of A Silent Crisis, we’re taking a closer look at the cost of saving lives.

In April of 2022, Star City EMS was forced to shut its doors.

Now, there’s the serious possibility the fire department may be lost as well.

Joe Klass is a volunteer firefighter, a paramedic and board member for the department. He says the department needs to figure out how to have long-term survival.

“We’re at the point that we’re on a tight rope, dealing with acute problems our department is having, but we all need to figure out how to have long-term survival,” Klass said.

He says the goal of the EMS service was to help add another revenue source to the fire department, but in the end, the debts began to be too much.

“I’m not sure how much longer we can choose to pay off our loans to remain operational. We have to choose monthly where to put our couple thousand dollars every month,” Klass said.

Star City EMS was just one of more than a dozen ambulance services lost last year in the Mountain State.

According to Monongalia District 77 Delegate Joe Statler, Star City Fire Department is one of nine that could be facing closure in the next year.

“Clearly, there’s a lot more issues than just volunteerism. That’s one of the big ones. Money’s an issue, there’s no doubt about it, but I can sit here and name 30 things that’s become a problem in the last 30 years that wasn’t a problem,” Statler said.

In August’s Special Legislative Session, three bills totaling $12 million will be dispersed to the state’s volunteer fire departments.

To break it down, $6 million is going right into the state’s fire protection fund. The other $6 million going into Homeland Security, half of which will be dispersed amongst the state’s 55 counties.

However, the remaining $3 million will only be going to the 38 counties that have residents pay a fee or levy for fire and EMS services.

“That money’s going to help, but it’s not going to cure all of the problems that they have and thats what concerns me. We can’t continue to lose services,” Statler said.

Although Star City is one of several fire departments in the area, they’re arguably one of the busiest volunteer departments in the state.

Klass says last year, their department answered over 1,200 calls, which on average is almost four per day.

If they shut down, that burden falls on the other departments.

“A little unique with the calls we run. We’re the busiest in the county and one of the busiest in the state. If we’re not running those calls, someone else has to. We have a good relationship with the other VFDs in our county, so they’ll step up, but they’re not rolling in money either,” Klass said.

On top of other financial issues, much of Star City’s equipment is aging. Their newest fire truck is 25 years old, putting it at retirement age.

Klass says they’ve had little success in applying for grants to cover these needs.

Statler says another recent development is the emergency services will have to be on the State Auditor’s checkbook website.

He says this will help departments and the state track spending to increase efficiency and protect pockets.

“It’ll find some of the problems that are out there before they become a problem that may shut them down. We can see you might be overstepping here a bit and getting too far out,” Statler said.

While the surplus money going to these departments helps in the short term, Statler and Klass agree that more long-term solutions are needed.

“You don’t just want to throw money at something that’s not sustainable,” Klass said.

Statler says legislators overwhelmingly support helping first responders, and future legislation is in the works. But what that exactly looks like is uncertain.

Klass says when he joined the Star City VFD in 2014, there were around 60 volunteers. Now, there’s half as many.

Statler says the institution of first responders is changing rapidly, so it’s crucial to make decisions on how to benefit them for years to come.

“Volunteerism is going down more and more, and a new generation isn’t stepping up. Are we going to have more paid companies? What is the outlook in 10, 20 years? I may not be here to see it, but its going to be totally changed,” Statler said.

Statler says state code has the counties in control of the emergency services, so he wants to bring them into the conversation.

