Alderson Broaddus University files for bankruptcy

PRIOR COVERAGE FROM 8/30/2023: AB’s website taken offline, WVWC to receive transcripts
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi has filed for bankruptcy following a host of financial troubles.

According to a release from the university, AB filed for bankruptcy on Thursday in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of West Virginia.

The action was taken one month after the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission revoked AB’s authorization to confer degrees, effective Dec. 31, 2023.

The university says with only being able to offer limited classes to approximately 20 students for the fall semester, the inability of AB to receive anticipated normal tuition revenue has prevented AB’s continued operation.

Additionally, AB says it anticipates receiving an Employee Retention Credit payment from the Internal Revenue Service in an amount in excess of $1,000,000.

However, university officials say those funds were not received in time to permit ongoing operations of AB.

Earlier on Thursday, the AB Board of Trustees released a statement notifying campus community members of their decision.

In the last month, AB says it has arranged for all students who were enrolled for the fall semester to continue their education at other institutions of higher education.

Student academic and financial records have been transferred to West Virginia Wesleyan College which will make transcripts and other information available to former AB students.

In addition, university officials say all employees have been encouraged to seek unemployment insurance benefits.

The affairs of AB will now be handled by the trustee who will be appointed by the Bankruptcy Court to oversee the collection and liquidation of AB’s assets and the payment of appropriate claims made by creditors.

“The AB Board is grateful to the students, employees, alumni and donors who have embodied the Christian spirit of the University, and through them, the legacy of AB will live on,” said AB Board Chair James Garvin.

Earlier this week, it was announced that West Virginia Wesleyan would take over AB’s transcripts and that AB’s website was officially taken offline.

