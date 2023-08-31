Authorities investigating after overdose at Elkins High School

Elkins High School
Elkins High School(Randolph County Schools)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating after they say there was a reported overdose at Elkins High School on Wednesday.

Randolph County Sheriff Rob Elbon says a student overdosed on gummies that contained “a substance” on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Elbon says the sheriff’s office made an unannounced visit to the school in an attempt to locate additional substances.

During the visit, Elbon says three students were taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution because they also ingested the gummies and showed signs of being under the influence of a substance.

Randolph County Schools Superintendent Debbie Schmidlen told 5 News there were students that had a medical emergency, adding that they were all treated and are safe.

Elbon says an investigation into the matter is underway.

The substance found in the gummies has not been identified at this time.

