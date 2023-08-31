Authorities searching for suspect after car stolen, WVU issues Campus Warning

Authorities searching for suspect after car stolen, WVU issues Campus Warning
Authorities searching for suspect after car stolen, WVU issues Campus Warning(WVU Police Department Photo / WDTV Graphic)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University issued a Campus Warning after receiving a report that a car was stolen Thursday morning.

Officials say a car was stolen just before 6 a.m. on Thursday near Arnold Hall.

WVU Police say they are searching for the stolen car, a blue 2022 Jeep Compass with Pennsylvania license plate LVY9972.

Authorities say the car was last seen heading right onto University Ave. near the High St. intersection.

The victim, a WVU employee, reportedly left the car unlocked with items visible inside of it.

Anyone who spots the car is asked to contact WVU Police immediately at 304-293-3136.

WVU says following the safety tips below are designed to help avoid potential crime:

  • Lock your vehicle when unattended, and don’t leave items visible.
  • Anyone who believes they are in danger should immediately call 911.
  • If you witness a potentially dangerous situation or a crime, call 911 or WVUPD.
  • Download the WVU LiveSafe app.
  • Always be aware of your surroundings.

A WVU Campus Warning is part of the university’s three-tiered emergency notification system used to enhance student and employee safety and provide useful information to the community.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymon’s Restaurant in Clarksburg is closing after being open for 44 years.
Clarksburg restaurant closing after being open 44 years
Deputies say it appeared that the man that died had a medical emergency while operating a...
Deputies find man dead at golf course in Vienna
WVU announces date for Fan Day 2023 - WDTV Sports
WVU unveils “Almost Heaven Village”, Davisson Brothers Band to perform within
Flooding in Saltwell, WV
Heavy rains lead to considerable flooding across NCWV
Joshua Bean and Michelle Bean
Troopers: Infant allegedly had diaper rash for months, slept in wet bed, 2 charged

Latest News

38-year-old Bryan Schooley has been charged after authorities say he killed and skinned his pet...
GRAPHIC: Man kills, skins pet cat to ‘try his hand at taxidermy’, police say
Bridgeport Public Library Offers Over 40 Programs Next Month
Bridgeport Public Library offering over 40 programs in September
Bridgeport Library
Black Bears win 2nd half of MLB Draft League season - WDTV Sports