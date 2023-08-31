Authorities searching for suspect after car stolen, WVU issues Campus Warning

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University issued a Campus Warning after receiving a report that a car was stolen Thursday morning.

Officials say a car was stolen just before 6 a.m. on Thursday near Arnold Hall.

WVU Police say they are searching for the stolen car, a blue 2022 Jeep Compass with Pennsylvania license plate LVY9972.

Authorities say the car was last seen heading right onto University Ave. near the High St. intersection.

The victim, a WVU employee, reportedly left the car unlocked with items visible inside of it.

Anyone who spots the car is asked to contact WVU Police immediately at 304-293-3136.

WVU says following the safety tips below are designed to help avoid potential crime:

Lock your vehicle when unattended, and don’t leave items visible.

Anyone who believes they are in danger should immediately call 911.

If you witness a potentially dangerous situation or a crime, call 911 or WVUPD.

Download the WVU LiveSafe app

Always be aware of your surroundings.

A WVU Campus Warning is part of the university’s three-tiered emergency notification system used to enhance student and employee safety and provide useful information to the community.

