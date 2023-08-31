Betty Lewis, 75, of Beverly, passed from this life with family members by her side on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at her sister, Ina Errington’s residence in Mill Creek where she had been residing since June 29, 2023, due to declining health. She had been in declining health for the past two years. She was under the care of her daughter, Laura Taylor, her sister, Ina, and WV Caring. Betty was born on Tuesday, January 20, 1948, in Elkins, a daughter of the late Robert Hammonds and Nancy Cleo Amos Hammonds. Also, preceding Betty in death besides her parents were two sisters, Deborah Hammonds Pritt and Cheryl Hammonds, one brother, Ronnie Hammonds, and one half brother, Jimmy Hammonds. Left to cherish Betty’s memory are two daughters, Laura Taylor and husband, Stephen, and Erin Martin and husband, Gary “Pudder”, eight grandchildren, Rodney Taylor, Michael Taylor, Miranda Taylor, Jordan Levenson, Nikolas Levenson, Kaitlin Levenson, Noah Martin, and Izaiyah Martin, two great grandchildren, Laila Taylor and Nevaeh Taylor, five sisters, Ina Errington, Bonnie Lanham, Mona Kay Pritt, Ruth Cutright and husband, Cletus, and Linda, one half sister, Kathleen, several nieces and nephews, her longtime companion, Larry Brewer, her first husband, Edgar (Jim) Lewis, and a special friend, Karen Gibson. Betty attended the schools of Randolph County and had worked as a housekeeper at Snowshoe Mountain. She enjoyed sitting around with a few folks and talking about friends, family, and Snowshoe – just the good ole days. Betty’s request for cremation will be honored with no services of any kind. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Betty Lewis. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.