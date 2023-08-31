Black Bears win 2nd half of MLB Draft League, play for title this Sunday

Will play for Draft League title against Trenton Thunder in New Jersey.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Black Bears have officially won the second half of the MLB Draft League season, and will now play for the MLB Draft League Championship on Sunday, Sept. 3, against the Trenton Thunder in New Jersey.

The Black Bears have the league’s best record in the second half, and now, the 2022 winners will face off against the 2021 winners (Trenton) for the 2023 title.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Bean and Michelle Bean
Troopers: Infant allegedly had diaper rash for months, slept in wet bed, 2 charged
WVU announces majors eliminated, programs discontinued among final recommendations
Raymon’s Restaurant in Clarksburg is closing after being open for 44 years.
Clarksburg restaurant closing after being open 44 years
Deputies say it appeared that the man that died had a medical emergency while operating a...
Deputies find man dead at golf course in Vienna
FILE - In this July 8, 2012 file photo, the Chevrolet logo is seen at an auto dealership in...
New ownership takes charge at Anthony Chevrolet

Latest News

WVU announces new on-field lounge - WDTV Sports
WVU announces on-field lounge for football games, exclusive to high-paying donors
WVU Baseball confirms 2024 recruiting class - WDTV Sports
WVU Baseball announces full 2024 recruiting class
WVU announces date for Fan Day 2023 - WDTV Sports
WVU unveils “Almost Heaven Village”, Davisson Brothers Band to perform within
Gilmer County HC Jessy Moore resigns - WDTV Sports
Gilmer County basketball HC Jessy Moore resigns