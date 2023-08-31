Black Bears win 2nd half of MLB Draft League, play for title this Sunday

GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Black Bears have officially won the second half of the MLB Draft League season, and will now play for the MLB Draft League Championship on Sunday, Sept. 3, against the Trenton Thunder in New Jersey.

The Black Bears have the league’s best record in the second half, and now, the 2022 winners will face off against the 2021 winners (Trenton) for the 2023 title.

