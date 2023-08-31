Bridgeport exceeds more than $100M in economic development

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Bridgeport hit a major milestone this year.

The city has exceeded more than $100 million in economic development. This tops the previous record set in 2019 of over $93 million.

How it happened was a bit of a surprise.

“We’ve had several permits this year over $1 million that we weren’t expecting, and I wasn’t expecting this one,” said Bridgeport Community Development Director Andrea Kerr.

Last week, a permit was filed for a boiler project at North Central West Virginia Airport for $1.26 million.

“Back in 2019, and even prior, I looked at $100 million as a goal to reach, and we’ve reached it. This year, with so many big things happening, I had a good feeling it was going to happen,” said Kerr. “To see it actually happen was pretty exciting.”

The biggest project that helped beat the record is a new terminal at NCWV Airport, which was a $23 million permit.

Officials say topping the mark with four months left in the year is the most impressive part about the economic boom.

