Bridgeport Public Library Offers over 40 programs in September

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

The Bridgeport public library is offering over 40 programs and events for all ages to enjoy next month.

Notable events for September include “switch it up night”; Where all registered kids are invited to play video games such as Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros on the Nintendo Switch.

Along with painting programs and every Wednesday at 12pm there will be an all-ages story time.

Bridgeport Public Library Children’s Librarian Rebecca O’Connor emphasized the main goals of these programs for kids of all ages.

“It just gives them a place to hang out. Meet other people, get along with each other and socialize. And there are a lot of things we offer at the library for all ages so socializing is really why we do because the library is the heartbeat of our community.” Says O’Connor.

If you’re looking to register for these events, visit the Bridgeport public library’s website.

https://bplwv.org/

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Bean and Michelle Bean
Troopers: Infant allegedly had diaper rash for months, slept in wet bed, 2 charged
WVU announces majors eliminated, programs discontinued among final recommendations
Raymon’s Restaurant in Clarksburg is closing after being open for 44 years.
Clarksburg restaurant closing after being open 44 years
Deputies say it appeared that the man that died had a medical emergency while operating a...
Deputies find man dead at golf course in Vienna
FILE - In this July 8, 2012 file photo, the Chevrolet logo is seen at an auto dealership in...
New ownership takes charge at Anthony Chevrolet

Latest News

Bridgeport Library
Black Bears win 2nd half of MLB Draft League season - WDTV Sports
WVU announces new on-field lounges for 2023 - WDTV Sports
Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | August 30, 2023