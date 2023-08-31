Bridgeport Public Library Offers over 40 programs in September

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

The Bridgeport public library is offering over 40 programs and events for all ages to enjoy next month.

Notable events for September include “switch it up night”; Where all registered kids are invited to play video games such as Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros on the Nintendo Switch.

Along with painting programs and every Wednesday at 12pm there will be an all-ages story time.

Bridgeport Public Library Children’s Librarian Rebecca O’Connor emphasized the main goals of these programs for kids of all ages.

“It just gives them a place to hang out. Meet other people, get along with each other and socialize. And there are a lot of things we offer at the library for all ages so socializing is really why we do because the library is the heartbeat of our community.” Says O’Connor.

If you’re looking to register for these events, visit the Bridgeport public library’s website.

https://bplwv.org/

