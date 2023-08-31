Brother, sister found shot to death on Georgia interstate, police say

On Aug. 27, the brother and sister, later identified as Juan Angel Montes, 16, and Maria...
On Aug. 27, the brother and sister, later identified as Juan Angel Montes, 16, and Maria Rosaria Montes Dorantes, 23, were found dead on the shoulder of the I-85 and 985 split, police said. They were found shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the grass by someone passing by.(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFORD, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Police are investigating the deaths of a brother and sister after they were found on the shoulder of an interstate in Georgia.

Police in Gwinnett County are asking for information on what led to the shooting deaths of 16-year-old Juan Angel Montes and 23-year-old Maria Rosaria Montes.

The two were found dead in the grass on the shoulder of the Interstate 85 and 985 split on Aug. 27 shortly before 7:30 p.m.

The person who found the two told police they pulled over because of car troubles, according to an incident report. They told police the brother and sister were bleeding, not conscious and not breathing, the incident report states.

Police said there were no vehicles near them when they were found.

Police said the medical examiner’s office reported the siblings had died from gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett County Police Department at (770) 513-5300, Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477 or report anonymously online.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymon’s Restaurant in Clarksburg is closing after being open for 44 years.
Clarksburg restaurant closing after being open 44 years
Deputies say it appeared that the man that died had a medical emergency while operating a...
Deputies find man dead at golf course in Vienna
WVU announces date for Fan Day 2023 - WDTV Sports
WVU unveils “Almost Heaven Village”, Davisson Brothers Band to perform within
Joshua Bean and Michelle Bean
Troopers: Infant allegedly had diaper rash for months, slept in wet bed, 2 charged
Flooding in Saltwell, WV
Heavy rains lead to considerable flooding across NCWV

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Clay County, Mo., Sheriff's Office shows Andrew...
Missouri judge says white man will stand trial for shooting Black teen who went to wrong house
Thrifted clothes on the rack
West Virginia Vintage Festival returning to Morgantown
President Joe Biden speaks on the anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act during an event in...
Biden administration proposes rule that would require more firearms dealers to run background checks
North Bend State Park
Nature Wonder Weekend returning to North Bend State Park
FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose...
Justice Clarence Thomas reports he took 3 trips on Republican donor’s plane last year