Fairmont Medical Center hosts ribbon cutting for skilled nursing unit

Video Credit: WVU Medicine
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Thursday for WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center’s Skilled Nursing Unit.

The 30-bed skilled nursing unit will house patients who require short-term care and observation post-surgery or illness.

“It’s always a pleasure to celebrate not only the growth of our facilities, but the positive impact they have on the community,” Michael Grace, WVU Hospitals president and WVU Medicine chief administrative officer, said. “The opening of this unit is part of our pledge to provide the care people need where they need it. Studies have shown that patients have better long-term outcomes when they have the opportunity to receive care and recover close to home and their support system.”

The unit will open to patients on Friday, Sept. 1 with reduced staff and limited patient capacity with intentions to expand and increase capacity to 30 patients by mid-2024.

It is located on the second floor of the hospital and includes private rooms and bathrooms, common areas, a physical therapy room, and a salon.

The new unit is part of a $100 million, five-year renovation and remodeling plan that will expand on the services offered in Marion County.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymon’s Restaurant in Clarksburg is closing after being open for 44 years.
Clarksburg restaurant closing after being open 44 years
Deputies say it appeared that the man that died had a medical emergency while operating a...
Deputies find man dead at golf course in Vienna
WVU announces date for Fan Day 2023 - WDTV Sports
WVU unveils “Almost Heaven Village”, Davisson Brothers Band to perform within
Joshua Bean and Michelle Bean
Troopers: Infant allegedly had diaper rash for months, slept in wet bed, 2 charged
Flooding in Saltwell, WV
Heavy rains lead to considerable flooding across NCWV

Latest News

Elkins using grant to demolish dilapidated structures
West Virginia Vintage Festival returning to Morgantown
Video Credit: WVU Medicine
Fairmont Medical Center hosts ribbon cutting for skilled nursing unit
Thrifted clothes on the rack
West Virginia Vintage Festival returning to Morgantown