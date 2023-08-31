Fairmont Medical Center hosts ribbon cutting for skilled nursing unit

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Thursday for WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center’s Skilled Nursing Unit.

The 30-bed skilled nursing unit will house patients who require short-term care and observation post-surgery or illness.

“It’s always a pleasure to celebrate not only the growth of our facilities, but the positive impact they have on the community,” Michael Grace, WVU Hospitals president and WVU Medicine chief administrative officer, said. “The opening of this unit is part of our pledge to provide the care people need where they need it. Studies have shown that patients have better long-term outcomes when they have the opportunity to receive care and recover close to home and their support system.”

The unit will open to patients on Friday, Sept. 1 with reduced staff and limited patient capacity with intentions to expand and increase capacity to 30 patients by mid-2024.

It is located on the second floor of the hospital and includes private rooms and bathrooms, common areas, a physical therapy room, and a salon.

The new unit is part of a $100 million, five-year renovation and remodeling plan that will expand on the services offered in Marion County.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.