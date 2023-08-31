FBI accepting applications for 2023 Teen Academy program

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This back to school season, some high schoolers could be roaming the halls of the FBI.

The FBI Pittsburgh Field Office, which covers all of West Virginia, is now accepting applications for the 2023 Teen Academy program.

It’s a program for juniors and seniors to learn how the FBI works and show them the benefits of working with the bureau after college.

For program lovers, Teen Academy is a building block to gaining the public’s trust.

“For a long time, the FBI was not known for sharing information with the public about anything we did, about investigations or the types of programs we were working,” said Whitney Barnhart, a community outreach specialist. “So this is a way we can bridge and make up a long-term gap with our communities as a part of our community outreach program to develop relationships with community members at all levels.”

Click here to apply for the Teen Academy.

