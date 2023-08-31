FBI accepting applications for 2023 Teen Academy program

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This back to school season, some high schoolers could be roaming the halls of the FBI.

The FBI Pittsburgh Field Office, which covers all of West Virginia, is now accepting applications for the 2023 Teen Academy program.

It’s a program for juniors and seniors to learn how the FBI works and show them the benefits of working with the bureau after college.

For program lovers, Teen Academy is a building block to gaining the public’s trust.

“For a long time, the FBI was not known for sharing information with the public about anything we did, about investigations or the types of programs we were working,” said Whitney Barnhart, a community outreach specialist. “So this is a way we can bridge and make up a long-term gap with our communities as a part of our community outreach program to develop relationships with community members at all levels.”

Click here to apply for the Teen Academy.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymon’s Restaurant in Clarksburg is closing after being open for 44 years.
Clarksburg restaurant closing after being open 44 years
Deputies say it appeared that the man that died had a medical emergency while operating a...
Deputies find man dead at golf course in Vienna
WVU announces date for Fan Day 2023 - WDTV Sports
WVU unveils “Almost Heaven Village”, Davisson Brothers Band to perform within
Joshua Bean and Michelle Bean
Troopers: Infant allegedly had diaper rash for months, slept in wet bed, 2 charged
Flooding in Saltwell, WV
Heavy rains lead to considerable flooding across NCWV

Latest News

Alderson Broaddus University files for bankruptcy
FBI accepting applications for 2023 Teen Academy program
GRAPHIC: Man kills, skins pet cat to ‘try his hand at taxidermy’, police say
Authorities investigating after overdose at Elkins High School