First at 4 Forum: Brenda Workman

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Brenda Workman, a motivational and nutritional speaker, joined First at 4 on Thursday.

She talked about Wellness Weekend for Women at Canaan Valley, the speeches and activities planned for the event, and how she approaches her teachings for the event.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.