Gary Allen Kolar, 70, of Fairmont passed away at Mon General Hospital on August 30th, 2023. Gary was born on November 15th, 1952, the son of Frank and Opal Kolar. He retired as a maintenance technician for First Energy. He will be greatly missed by neighbors and those he shared his garden with. He is preceded in death by his parents. Gary is survived by his loving wife Kathy Kolar, a daughter Ashley (Stephen) Carpenter of Fairmont, a son Stephen (Linsey) Kolar of Cross Lanes, and grandchildren Will Kolar, Kailyn Kolar, Shelby Carpenter, Ryan Carpenter, and Tyler Carpenter and a beloved Beagle dog, Pepper. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

