GRAPHIC: Man kills, skins pet cat to 'try his hand at taxidermy', police say

38-year-old Bryan Schooley has been charged after authorities say he killed and skinned his pet...
38-year-old Bryan Schooley has been charged after authorities say he killed and skinned his pet cat to “try his hand at taxidermy.”(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County man has been charged after authorities say he killed and skinned his pet cat to “try his hand at taxidermy.”

Authorities responded to 38-year-old Bryan Schooley’s home in Buckhannon after someone called them and said he had killed and skinned a cat on Saturday, Aug. 26, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers spoke to Schooley, he allegedly said he “strangled his pet cat and skinned it to ‘try his hand at taxidermy.’”

Officers say Schooley told them he killed his cat because he “thought it was sick due to it coughing and potentially [having] rabies.”

Schooley did not take the cat to a veterinarian, saying he “sat the cat in his lap” and “strangled it to death,” according to court documents.

Officers say Schooley had several lacerations on his hands, and he told them the cat was scratching him when he was killing it.

Schooley was “hesitant at first” when officers asked to see the cats remains, saying that the scene was “pretty brutal” before agreeing to show officers, police say.

When authorities entered Schooley’s home, they say he pulled the fur of the cat out of the freezer.

Schooley has been charged with felony cruelty to animals. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

