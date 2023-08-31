Nature Wonder Weekend returning to North Bend State Park

CAIRO, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s Nature Wonder Weekend will be returning to North Bend State Park for its 54th year.

The popular event is scheduled for Sept. 15-17.

Officials say the event provides a weekend getaway experience devoted to learning about nature, foraging and wild food.

Some of the activities are nature hikes, workshops, a wild food and drink contest and a social hour.

This year’s keynote speaker is Adam Haritan, who educates about foraging for wild foods.

Bill Beatty, a West Virginia naturalist, author and outdoor-education specialist, will be leading wild food walks and providing a program on wild edible plants.

Advanced registration is required, and the registration fee for the event is $35. Lodging and meal packages are also available.

Click here to learn more about the event and to register.

