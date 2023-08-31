Raleigh County homeowner discusses FBI search of his home for missing girl

MABSCOTT, W.Va. (WVVA) - There were new developments on Thursday in the search for a 10-year-old girl missing for nearly a quarter century.

A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Pittsburgh division confirmed there was law enforcement activity at a home on Kyle Lane in Mabscott on Wednesday. The agency spokesperson said their work was connected to a missing person’s case involving 10-year-old Alex Carter and her mother, Susan Carter.

According to a release from 2021, the pair went missing around August 8, 2000, while Susan Carter had been in the midst of a custody dispute over Alex with her ex-husband, Rick Lafferty. The release said the mother and daughter had just moved in with a new boyfriend at the time of their disappearance. FBI involved after new lead in 21-year-old Beckley cold case (wvva.com)

After the FBI’s search of the property on Wednesday, WVVA News went to the home and was invited to interview the home’s owner, Larry Webb, and his caretaker, Terry Lilly.

WVVA News has no indication that Webb is either a suspect or person of interest in the case. Through examination of property records, WVVA News was able to verify that Webb was in fact the owner of the home at the time of Carter’s disappearance. While he and Lilly agreed to interview, both advised WVVA News that Webb suffers from memory loss and dementia.

Lilly claimed the FBI had previously recovered a bullet from the wall of a bedroom in the home with the 10-year-old’s DNA. He said the FBI dug up a section of the basement of the home on Wednesday, but did not indicate whether any evidence was found.

“What I’d like to do is help the FBI the best I can and find out what the truth is, whomever the culprit is,” said Lilly. “You’ll have to excuse me, it’s a sensitive question for me. It’s where my roots extend to and what comes out of it. When it comes to that, it makes my blood boil. Somebody needs to go to jail.”

Webb, who is bedridden in the home, also agreed to take questions. When asked why investigators were looking at his property, he said “I don’t know. I have no idea. She’s not here.”

As for whether he knew Alex, Webb said “that name sounds familiar, but I can’t remember anything. I have trouble remembering.”

As investigators continue their search, the hope is that someone who does remember will come forward to help crack the case. NATASHA “ALEX” CARTER — FBI

While the FBI is assisting in the investigation, the agency spokesperson said it is State Police that is taking the lead.

WVVA News also reached out to State Police for an update regarding the investigation and will share their response once received.

