Sunny skies & increasing temperatures this Labor Day weekend

Great weekend to get outdoors!
By Kayla Smith
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A dominant high pressure system keeps hold of West Virginia all the way through next week, providing us with plenty of sunshine and a steady rise in temperatures. Despite next week being the first full week of September, we may see some temperatures hotter than any we saw through August. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

