Sunny skies today, tomorrow & Labor Day weekend

After thunderstorms rolled in earlier this week, a high-pressure system from Canada, fueled by an upper-level ridge (a high-pressure system thousands of feet above the surface, formed by the jet stream) from the Great Plains, is settling into the eastern US today, bringing dry, stable air to West Virginia. As a result, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, and winds will come from the north at 5-10 mph, keeping temperatures in the upper-70s, which is below average for late August. Overnight, skies will be clear, with little to no fog. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the mid-50s. Then tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly clear, with light winds and highs in the low-80s in some areas, around average for the first day of September.

Over the Labor Day weekend, the area of high pressure will move south of West Virginia, and the upper-level ridge from out west will expand into the Central US as well, pushing more warm air into our region. As a result, temperatures will climb into the mid-80s over the weekend, slightly above average for early September. Skies will also be clear and sunny, so although the weekend will be hot, at least there will be plenty of sunshine to enjoy. Next week, skies will be mostly clear, and temperatures will climb into the upper-80s across most of our region, with some areas seeing highs in the low-90s. Models indicate that temperatures stay in the upper-80s even until the end of next week. It’s not until the end of the week that rain chances make a return, although there is some uncertainty. In short, today will end the month of August with sunny, “mild” conditions, and the Labor Day weekend will be sunny and summer-like.

Today: Mostly sunny skies. North-northeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 76.

Tonight: Clear skies. Northeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 50.

Friday: Sunny skies. High: 82.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 84.

