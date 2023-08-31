Teddy Mirl Harman, Jr.

Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT
Teddy Mirl Harman, Jr., 77, a resident of Harman, departed this life Monday, August 28, 2023, peacefully in his sleep. He was born Thursday, October 4, 1945, at Harman, a son of the late Teddy Mirl Harman, Sr., and Mary Eva Lamb Harman Smith. Teddy was a Vietnam Veteran, proudly serving in the United States Army. Surviving is one niece; Angela Dawn Teter Moore and husband Tim. Five nephews; Ricky Huffman and wife Kristi, Rocky Huffman, Robert Huffman, Asa Teter and wife Mae, and Jim Thompson. Several great-nieces and great-nephews also survive. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family. He was preceded in death by one half-brother, Clarence Keith Smith, and three sisters: Betty Ann Huffman, Rosalea Linda Thompson Robson, and Amy Louise Teter. He was also preceded in death by one niece; Sheri Thompson, and two nephews:  Jeffrey Thompson and John Thompson. Teddy’s request for cremation will be honored. No services at this time. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Teddy Mirl Harman, Jr. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

