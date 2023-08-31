Texas high court allows law banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors to take effect

FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against...
FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against transgender-related legislation bills being considered in the Texas Senate and House, May 20, 2021, in Austin, Texas.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court will allow the new state law banning gender-affirming care for minors to take effect on Friday, setting up Texas to be the most populous state with such restrictions on transgender children.

Last week, a state district judge ruled the pending law violated the rights of transgender children and their families to seek appropriate medical care. The judge issued a temporary injunction to block the law.

State officials immediately appealed to the state’s highest court for civil cases.

The Supreme Court order allowing the law to take effect did not explain the decision. The order did not address whether the law is unconstitutional, and a full hearing is expected.

More than 20 states have adopted laws to ban some gender-affirming care for minors, although some are not yet in effect or have been put on hold by courts.

The Texas law would prevent transgender minors from accessing hormone therapies, puberty blockers and transition surgeries, even though medical experts say such surgical procedures are rarely performed on children. Children who already started the medications being banned are required to be weaned off in a “medically appropriate” manner, the law said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymon’s Restaurant in Clarksburg is closing after being open for 44 years.
Clarksburg restaurant closing after being open 44 years
Deputies say it appeared that the man that died had a medical emergency while operating a...
Deputies find man dead at golf course in Vienna
WVU announces date for Fan Day 2023 - WDTV Sports
WVU unveils “Almost Heaven Village”, Davisson Brothers Band to perform within
Joshua Bean and Michelle Bean
Troopers: Infant allegedly had diaper rash for months, slept in wet bed, 2 charged
Flooding in Saltwell, WV
Heavy rains lead to considerable flooding across NCWV

Latest News

FILE - Proud Boys members including Zachary Rehl, left, Ethan Nordean, center, and Joseph...
Ex-Proud Boys organizer sentenced to 17 years in prison for plot to keep Trump in power
Tim McGraw shared a story about how he tricked record executives early in his career.
Tim McGraw shares how he used to fool record executives early in his career
FILE - Empty poll kiosks await voters at the Mississippi Second Congressional District Primary...
Election workers have gotten death threats and warnings they will be lynched, the US government says
The rare brain infection is caused by Naegleria fowleri and is usually fatal.
Person dies of brain-eating amoeba infection after swimming in lake, health officials say