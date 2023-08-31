University Assembly announces special meeting for Gee no confidence vote

WVU President Gordon Gee
WVU President Gordon Gee(WVU Photo)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Faculty members across West Virginia University have signed a petition calling to vote on two resolutions.

The resolutions include a vote of no confidence in WVU President Gordon Gee and freezing the “Academic Transformation” process.

The meeting to vote is scheduled for Sept. 6.

Staff and faculty have criticized Gee, saying he has failed as the University’s Chief Executive Officer.

According to a press release sent by West Virginia Campus Workers, WVU enrollment has dropped by 16% while administrative spending has increased.

700 faculty members must be in attendance during the vote.

All members of the University Assembly can participate, including full-time faculty who report to an academic dean.

In addition, fully-retired faculty may attend as well.

Two representatives who are former full-time WVU faculty members may stand in to vote.

If more than half of the members vote yes, the resolution will pass.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

WVU Faculty Senate receives petition calling for Gee no-confidence vote

