Vehicle fire on I-79 in Harrison County creates traffic delay

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire northbound on I-79 in Harrison County Thursday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the fire at mile marker 118 of I-79 North at around 3:50 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

911 officials say the northbound lanes were shut down for about a half-hour after the fire broke out, but the lanes have since reopened.

No injuries have been reported in the fire, according to 911 officials.

Responding agencies include the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Anmoore and Stonewood fire departments, and the West Virginia Division of Highways.

