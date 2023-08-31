Wanted man charged with leading deputies on pursuit in Upshur County

Corey Wells
Corey Wells(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A wanted man has been charged with leading authorities on a police pursuit in Upshur County.

According to a release from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the UCSO tried to pull over an older model Ford F-150 for an improper registration on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Deputies say they believed the truck to be in possession of 28-year-old Corey Wells, a wanted man.

The release says Wells fled from Waterloo Rd. to Alexander Rd. and clearly showed reckless indifference for the safety of others.

Deputies then lost sight of the truck due to “nearly impassable road conditions” but soon found the truck to be abandoned on Canaan Rd., the UPSO says.

Authorities say Wells was apprehended a short time later with the assistance of Cpl. Chidester, K-9 Rico, and members of the community.

Wells has been charged with fleeing in a vehicle. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

