West Virginia Vintage Festival returning to Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The 6th annual West Virginia Vintage Festival is back in Morgantown during Labor Day Weekend.

If you’re looking for a blast from the past or simply miss how the kids used to wear their clothes, this event could be a match made in heaven.

The festival is expected to have more than 40 vendors looking to sell all things vintage, ranging from clothing, accessories and more.

Gallery 304 Owner, Nathaniel Hart, ensures this year is sure to be a blast from the past.

“West Virginia Vintage Fest basically started just because I thought that there was a lack of events like that to buy, sell, and trade around Morgantown. You see events like that in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and some of the surrounding areas, so I kind of thought why not try one here. I feel like with the college students and everyone here it’s like the perfect place to because a lot of people love vintage,” Hart said.

Similar to the gems you can find at Gallery 304, you can find just about anything at the festival. There will be plenty of nostalgia to go around.

“There’s going to be 40+ vintage vendors, a few sneaker vendors, I think about five food vendors. The food is always super good, so I always tell people that even if you don’t like vintage or any of that stuff, if you like good food just come to that,” Hart said.

With the festival’s success in the past, Hart isn’t looking to ruin a good thing.

“I kind of like where we’re at right now, so I don’t know if I want to change too much. I’m always trying to find little things to tweak and change that I think can make it better, but I don’t want to mess with it too much because I feel like we got a good thing going on.”

Aside from a good thing, this vintage festival is different because it’s Morgantown’s own.

“How accessible some of this stuff is when it’s not super accessible. You don’t have a ton of vintage stores or anything like that here, like you would in like a bigger city, so I think a lot of people like that stuff. Because you have to go find it on eBay or go somewhere else to buy it, so here you have 40 something vendors in the same place it’s nice,” Hart said.

The event will be held at the Mon County Center at Mylan Park this Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

