Woman faces DUI-causing-death charge in crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman faces DUI-causing-death charges after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night claimed a person’s life in downtown Charleston, according to Charleston Police Sgt. Kevin Oldham.

Melissa Dawn Bailey, 43, of Charleston, was driving west on Washington Street West and ran a red light at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue South, Oldham said. The T-bone crash involved a Toyota Corolla and an SUV.

A passenger inside the vehicle driven by Bailey died, and two others inside that vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two other people, who were inside the other vehicle, also were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Oldham said.

The crash was reported around 7:30 p.m.

Bailey was arraigned later Wednesday night in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

Bailey was taken to the South Central Regional Jail. Her bond is $25,000 cash. Her preliminary hearing is set for 2:15 p.m. Sept. 6.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person died Wednesday evening after a crash near the intersection of Washington Street West and Pennsylvania Ave S., according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

The two-vehicle crash was reported just before 7:30 p.m.

Dispatchers expect the road to be closed while an investigation is underway. It’s unclear when it will reopen.

