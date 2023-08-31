Woman faces DUI-causing-death charge in crash

One person died Wednesday evening after a crash in Charleston.
One person died Wednesday evening after a crash in Charleston.
By Kimberly Keagy and Eric Fossell
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
UPDATE 8/30/23 @ 9:50 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman faces DUI-causing-death charges after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night claimed a person’s life in downtown Charleston, according to Charleston Police Sgt. Kevin Oldham.

Melissa Dawn Bailey, 43, of Charleston, was driving west on Washington Street West and ran a red light at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue South, Oldham said. The T-bone crash involved a Toyota Corolla and an SUV.

A passenger inside the vehicle driven by Bailey died, and two others inside that vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two other people, who were inside the other vehicle, also were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Oldham said.

The crash was reported around 7:30 p.m.

Bailey was arraigned later Wednesday night in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

Melissa Dawn Bailey
Melissa Dawn Bailey(WSAZ/Dominick Groves)

Bailey was taken to the South Central Regional Jail. Her bond is $25,000 cash. Her preliminary hearing is set for 2:15 p.m. Sept. 6.

ORIGINAL STORY

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person died Wednesday evening after a crash near the intersection of Washington Street West and Pennsylvania Ave S., according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

The two-vehicle crash was reported just before 7:30 p.m.

Dispatchers expect the road to be closed while an investigation is underway. It’s unclear when it will reopen.

This is a developing story.

