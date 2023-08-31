WVDEP responds to oil tank fire off Route 50

ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews were dispatched to an oil tank fire off of Route 50 in Ritchie County Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the fire near Ellenboro on US Route 50 just before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to a Facebook post by the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department.

Officials say crews arrived on the scene with a working fire and began cooling the two tanks that were on fire.

In total, the HVFD says 17 firefighters responded to the scene with three more on standby in the fire station.

No injuries were reported in the fire, officials say.

Other responding agencies include Ellenboro VFD, Pennsboro VFD, Ritchie County OES, and Ritchie County EMS.

After extinguishing the blaze, fire crews say they released the scene to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and the business.

Below is the Facebook post with additional photos of the scene:

