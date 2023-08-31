WVU announces on-field lounge for football games, exclusive to high-paying donors

Will cost a minimum of $25k to get inside.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University has announced two new additions for their in-game experience for donors and fans.

These include a new on-field lounge at Milan Puskar Stadium and three new lounges within the WVU Coliseum.

Access to these lounges is restricted to donors who donate a qualifying amount of money each season.

