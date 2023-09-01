Crews responding to structure fire in Clarksburg

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple crews are responding to a structure fire at a home on Waldeck Street in Clarksburg.

According to the 911 log, the initial call came in just before 8:00 A.M. Friday morning.

So far, no information from officials have been released -- including the cause or if anyone was inside at the time of the blaze.

5 News has a reporter on scene working to gather more information.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

