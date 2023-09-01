Delaney Rose Wells gives first interview since coronation at Italian Heritage Festival

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - On Friday, the Italian Heritage Festival in Clarksburg crowned its Regina Maria XLIV.

Delaney Rose Wells was crowned with the prestigious distinction early Friday afternoon.

