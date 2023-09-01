Delaney Rose Wells gives first interview since coronation at Italian Heritage Festival

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - On Friday, the Italian Heritage Festival in Clarksburg crowned its Regina Maria XLIV.

Delaney Rose Wells was crowned with the prestigious distinction early Friday afternoon.

5 News was on hand for Wells to give her very first interview since the coronation live on First at 4 with Ally Osborne. Click on the video above to watch her interview with WDTV’s D’Andre Lewis.

5 News was also live at the Italian Heritage Festival for the crowning. Click on the video below to watch the crowning.

Tune in to 5 News Friday night and this weekend for continued coverage of the Italian Heritage Festival.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

38-year-old Bryan Schooley has been charged after authorities say he killed and skinned his pet...
GRAPHIC: Man kills, skins pet cat to ‘try his hand at taxidermy’, police say
Elkins High School
Authorities investigating after overdose at Elkins High School
Corey Wells
Wanted man charged with leading deputies on pursuit in Upshur County
Multi-car crash on I-79 in Mon County creates major traffic delay
Multi-car crash on I-79 in Mon County creates major traffic delay
Authorities searching for suspect after car stolen, WVU issues Campus Warning
Authorities searching for suspect after car stolen, WVU issues Campus Warning

Latest News

Delaney Rose Wells gives first interview since coronation at Italian Heritage Festival
Delaney Rose Wells gives first interview since coronation at Italian Heritage Festival
West Virginia DHHR promoting Suicide Prevention Month
Steven Hawley
Man pleads guilty to selling meth out of home
Italian Heritage Festival crowns Regina Maria XLIV
Italian Heritage Festival crowns Regina Maria XLIV