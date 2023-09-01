Fairmont State drives past Bloomsburg, opens season 1-0
Falcons pick up great win to start campaign at home.
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont State Falcons notched a huge win in Week 1 of the D2 College Football season, as the Falcons survived 34-30 against Bloomsburg.
The Huskies came back from a 14-point deficit in the 4th quarter, but Fairmont State drove back and won the game in the final 20 seconds.
