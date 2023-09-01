Feeling like summer this Labor Day weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will start the month of September with sunny skies and warm temperatures. Temperatures will then climb over the next few days. Find out how long the heat and sunshine will last in the video above!

Yesterday ended the month of August with below-average temperatures and sunny skies. Today, a strong high-pressure system from Canada is moving towards the northeastern US today, allowing warm, stable air to lift in from the south into our region. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-80s in the lowlands and upper-70s in the mountains, around average for the first day of September. Overnight, skies will stay mostly clear, and winds will be light, with lows in the mid-50s. Tomorrow afternoon will start the Labor Day weekend with sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the mid-80s, slightly above average for this time of year.

Throughout the weekend and early next week, the high-pressure system will move south of West Virginia, and another high-pressure system from the Great Plains will expand eastward, lifting more warm, stable air into our region. As a result, temperatures will steadily climb for the rest of the weekend and early next week. So by Labor Day itself, temperatures will be in the upper-80s. Then Tuesday through Thursday will be slightly hotter still, with highs in the upper-80s to low-90s. All the while, skies will stay mostly clear and sunny throughout the next several days. So make sure to stay cool and hydrated, take breaks in the shade, and do most activities in the morning or evening, especially on Labor Day weekend. It’s not until after Wednesday that a frontal boundary from out west brings isolated rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures our way. In short, this Labor Day weekend and next week will feel like summertime, with hot, sunny conditions for the next several days.

Today: Sunny skies. High: 80.

Tonight: Clear skies. Low: 54.

Saturday: Sunny skies. High: 83.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. West-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 86.

