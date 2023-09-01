First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility stopped by First at 4 on Friday.

The shelter brought Sweet Pea, a four-year-old dog, and talked about the process of getting her into recovery, the ideal home for her, and the number of dogs at the facility.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

