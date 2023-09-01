First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility stopped by First at 4 on Friday.

The shelter brought Sweet Pea, a four-year-old dog, and talked about the process of getting her into recovery, the ideal home for her, and the number of dogs at the facility.

