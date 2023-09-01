Ginseng harvest season now open, continues through November

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The ginseng 2023 harvest season is now open and will continue through Wednesday, Nov. 30.

The West Virginia Division of Forestry says observing the legal season and regulations helps preserve Appalachia’s threatened and endangered wild ginseng.

Harvesting pulls up the ginseng root, ending the plant’s ability to replace itself with new generations, according to officials. To help the herb’s seeds grow, the hunter must, by law, plant them at the site where the root was taken.

Before the plant can be legally harvested, officials say ginseng must be at least five years old and its seed-bearing berries bright red. The slow-growing plant needs to mature for at least five years to reproduce. The plant’s age can be determined by looking at the base of the plant stem, where bud scars occur. A five-year-old ginseng root will have at least four scars.

No ginseng may be taken from West Virginia state forests, state parks or other state-owned land and harvesters must have written permission to dig on private property, according to the DOF.

Officials say ginseng harvesters must have a current forest service permit to dig and collect from national forest lands. Hunters should contact the national forest office in their area regarding ginseng permits and regulations.

Currently, officials say national forests in West Virginia still allow ginseng hunters who have purchased current permits to dig on designated national forest lands. Other national forests have found their ginseng populations too depleted to allow sustainable harvesting.

Harvesters have until March 31, 2024, to sell their ginseng to a registered West Virginia ginseng dealer or to have roots weight-receipted at one of the West Virginia Division of Forestry weigh stations, forestry officials say.

Regulations prohibit possession of ginseng roots from April 1 through Aug. 31 without a weight receipt from the Division of Forestry.

Details on ginseng are available on the Division of Forestry website, here.

