House Call: Breastfeeding Pt. 2

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Jamie Rudash, BSN, RN, CLC, Patient Educator of Maternal Child at United Hospital Center, talks about breastfeeding.

1). What about supplemental feedings?

Avoid supplementary feedings, unless recommended by your physician. All your baby needs is you! Rarely is there a baby who needs more than the breast in the first 24 hours. Offer the breast often. The fast flow and different feel of a bottle nipple can confuse babies and make subsequent feedings difficult. Breastfeed whenever your baby seems hungry. Observe your baby for feeding cues: mouthing, sticking the tongue out, bringing hands to the face; offer the breast – before he or she begins crying.

2). Is it okay to use a pacifiers and swaddling?

Anytime your baby seems hungry, offer the breast. In-between, continue your skin to skin holding. Later your health care provider may recommend the use of a pacifier to reduce the risks of SIDs, but not until breastfeeding is well established. Babies who are constantly swaddled do not wake up as often for feeding. It is important to unwrap your baby during the feedings. This will help you to be able to observe their hands during the feeding. For instance, a clinched fist may indicate the infant is hungry and a relaxed fist indicates they are getting their tummy full. Frequent feedings in these early days assures that you will bring in an abundant milk supply and your baby will feed adequately.

3). Who can a mom turn to for assistance?

If things do not seem to be going well, ask to see the lactation consultant in the hospital. The lactation consultant can watch a feeding and give you tips on how to hold your baby at the breast. When you get home, please feel free to contact me at jamie.rudash@wvumedicine.org, concerning any questions you may have about breast feeding.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.