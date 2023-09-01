Italian Heritage Festival crowns Regina Maria XLIV

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - On Friday, the Italian Heritage Festival in Clarksburg crowned its Regina Maria XLIV.

Delaney Rose Wells was crowned with the prestigious distinction.

5 News was live at the Italian Heritage Festival for the crowning. Click on the video above to watch the crowning.

Tune in to 5 News Friday night and this weekend for continued coverage of the Italian Heritage Festival.

