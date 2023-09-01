Jackson’s Mill celebrates 49th Annual Jubilee

JACKSON’S MILL, W.Va (WDTV) - Labor Day weekend means lots of festivals going on in our area and if you find yourself in Lewis County you can stop at the jubilee.

The 49th Annual Jackson’s Mill Jubilee is starting off with a bang!

Jackson’s Mill has something for everyone whether you enjoy civil war history, good food, or just having a fun time.

One of the events sponsors D. Reynolds says he’s been going to Jackson’s Mill for as long as he can remember.

“I was in 4-H and I was camp counselor here and came many years -- it means a lot to me it definitely does,” said Reynolds.

Tickets are $5 a person and activities range from all kinds of animals, to an antique tractor show, and live music throughout the day.

The President of the Jubilee, David Vaughn says it brings people back every year.

“There’s local artists and musicians coming, there’s some regional people coming, they all have a tie to 49 years of the jubilee, they all got a story and some of these musicians don’t get to see each other except once a year and that’s at the jubilee,” said Vaughn.

This year also features a band all the way from Nashville, along with hundreds of cars for a show on Sunday.

Amongst the many unique crafts at the jubilee is a silversmith who is making his first appearance there with his wife all of the way from White Sulfur Springs.

Lynell Braught says he’s excited to show people his authentic Native American jewelry.

“I work with nothing but the real stuff, I grew up with the Indians, I am part Indian, I’m part Cherokee,” said Braught. “I actually sat and watched a Navajo Indian make jewelry for about 2 and a half hours and went and bought the stuff and started that’s how I actually started.”

