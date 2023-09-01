Man pleads guilty to selling meth out of home

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Hardy County man has pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge.

Federal authorities say 36-year-old Steven Hawley, of Moorefield, pleaded guilty to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Hawley worked with others to sell methamphetamine in Moorefield and from a house on Fitzwater Drive in Hardy County.

Hawley was the last of five co-conspirators to plead guilty, according to officials.

Hawley is facing up to 20 years in federal prison.

A federal district court judge will determine a sentence at a later date.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Warner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided over the case.

